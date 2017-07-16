I went to update all of my apps the other day when something caught my eye… since when does LinkedIn take up 275MB of space?!

In fact, the six apps in this picture average roughly 230MB in size, 1387MB in total. That would take an 8Mbit internet connection 24 minutes to download, and I’d still be left with 27 additional apps to update! More and more companies are adopting shorter release cycles (two weeks or so) and it’s becoming unsustainable as a consumer to update frequently.

Something this systematic leads me to believe Apple has to intervene. Only two years ago were people complaining about Facebook being 100MB. Now it’s a whopping 354MB!

As app developers, we should be more conscious of the space we use. Take some time to remove the cruft that builds up and push back against needless waste.

So really, how does an app that occasionally sends me a connection request and recruiter spam take up 275MB? Maybe I’ll do an analysis at some point, but for now it’s deleted.